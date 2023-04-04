Circleville - Sue McCrady, 81, of Circleville, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home. She was born March 12, 1942, in Circleville, the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Gladys V. (Smith) Hammel. Sue graduated as Valedictorian of Circleville High School, class of 1960. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Capital University in 1964. She owned, along with her husband Bob, Hammel & McCrady Heating & Cooling, a business founded in 1945 by her father and still operating today with her son and daughter-in-law. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Sue was an avid swimmer and was a swim coach for children at the Pickaway County YMCA.

To plant a tree in memory of Sue McCrady as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

