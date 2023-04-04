Circleville - Sue McCrady, 81, of Circleville, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at her home. She was born March 12, 1942, in Circleville, the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Gladys V. (Smith) Hammel. Sue graduated as Valedictorian of Circleville High School, class of 1960. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Capital University in 1964. She owned, along with her husband Bob, Hammel & McCrady Heating & Cooling, a business founded in 1945 by her father and still operating today with her son and daughter-in-law. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Sue was an avid swimmer and was a swim coach for children at the Pickaway County YMCA.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob McCrady; sons, Michael (Terrell) McCrady, of Circleville and Tim (Fara) McCrady, of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Kelli (Shawn McIver), Kevin (Alissa), Mitchell, Katharine, and Elizabeth McCrady; great grandchildren, Kyle, Emma, and Jaxson; brother, Rev. H. David Hammel, of Circleville; several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Nodo officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Friends may make memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street, Circleville, OH 43113.