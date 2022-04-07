Stoutsville - Susan Lee Campfield, AKA Susie Greeno, 53, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away on March 31, 2022.
Susan was born on Feb. 3, 1969 in Columbus to Clarence and Evelyn (Boysel) Greeno.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, James Bruce; special friend, John Campfeild.
She is survived by her children, April (Zack Tomlinson), of Circleville, Jesse (Chelsea Burris) Campfield, of Circleville, Angel (Rodney Vansickle) Boggs, of West Virginia, James Bruce, of Texas; stepdaughter, Tabitha (Kyle Teets), of Texas; brothers, Virgil, Carlos and Fredrick Greeno, of Stoutsville; sister, Tresa (Dave) Lowery, of Circleville, Donna Boysel, of Kansas; special friends, Tara (Jordan) Hanley, Kathy Kempton, Jack Boggs, Brad Roush, Lee Chester, Cassie Siders, Tyler Payne, Scotty Keaton, Richard (Shanon Cupp) Hill Jr.; 15 grandkids; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and lots of friends who are all going to miss Susan.
Susan loved spending time with her family and friends and was very outgoing. She could always make you laugh or smile and tried to never have a dull moment, she was full of love to give to anyone she could. She will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Susan's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Susan Campfield