Kingston - Susan (Reisinger) Gillian, 78, of Kingston, passed away on October 22, 2022 at Winchester Place Nursing and Rehabilitation, Canal Winchester. She was born on June 24, 1944, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Donald Jean Marvene (Francis) Reisinger.
Susan is survived by her children, Teresa Kinser (Scott MonBeck), of Nelsonville, and Jeff Kinser, of Kingston; siblings, Jeff (Lila) Reisinger, Sally Jean (Jim) Justice, and Julie Reisinger; grandchildren, Mary (Travis) Meade and Thomas Edler; great-grandchildren, Silas, Falon, and Alaric Meade, and Makayla Edler; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
Susan was a 1962 graduate of Kingston High School and retired from General Electric Company, Circleville, after 32 years of service.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, November 4 from 5 - 7 p.m. at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Inurnment will follow at the convenience of the family in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Susan's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Susan Gillian
