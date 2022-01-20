Circleville - Suzanne "Shrimpy" Ayers, 80, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1941 in Ashville to William C. and Rosa (Payne) Myers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ayers Jr.; eight brothers; and three sisters.
Suzanne is survived by her children, Tammy Ayers, Kimberly (Bret) Gardner, Mark (Vicky) Ayers; grandchildren, Mark Ayers Jr., Richelle, Jonathan, Paige, Brooke; seven great-grandchildren; and by brother, Walter Myers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Suzanne Ayers