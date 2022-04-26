Williamsport - Suzanne Adell Tobin, age 62, of Williamsport, Ohio, passed Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Harold and Sandra Jones, Suzanne was a graduate of Westfall High School, Class of 1978. She later attained her Associate's degree in Accounting from Columbus State. Suzanne would work for Society Bank, BancOhio Corp., and Lennox Industries before her final career as an eBay seller with eBay. She also enjoyed working at Cheri Gray Auction House.
Suzanne is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Terry N. Tobin, her siblings: David (Geraldine) Jones, Janice Webb, and Tara Hardy, her nieces and nephews: Ricky (Danielle) Jones, Chance Webb, Colby (Kari) Jones, Chyla Jones, her great-aunt Jackie Bonner; sister-in-law Sharon Tobin, brother-in-law Dennis Tobin, special friends Cheri Gray, and Patty Niebert, and many other loving friends.
Family will welcome friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home , 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143, (740)-869-9222 where her Memorial Service will follow the visitation and begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, with Pastor Billy Warner, officiating. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions in Suzanne's honor to: Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212, or online at www.lifelineofohio.org. Please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com to share your favorite memories and to send your condolences to Suzanne's family. Suzanne Tobin