Tammy Sue (Slick) Peyton – January 2, 1965 to November 25, 2020
After a long-fought battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis, Tammy has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. Born at Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus, OH on Jan. 2, 1965. Tammy had a larger than life spirit and could light up any room with her ear to ear smile.
She is proceeded in death by her father, Harry Slick, stepfather, Jerry Hollenback and grandson, Joel Peyton.
She leaves behind her mother, Martha Hollenback (Circleville), step-mother, Beverly Slick (Lebanon, IN) son, Robert (Brittney) Peyton (Circleville), daughter, Amanda Peyton (Circleville), sisters; Mary Slick (Circleville), Susan Slick (Circleville), Jolie (Mike) Raine (Columbus), Tammy Trott (Lebanon, IN), brothers; Terry (Sherrie) Slick (Columbus), Dustin Trott (New Albany), grandchildren; Jerimiah, Jacob, Gracie, Cheyanne, Ralph, Bobby, Thomas, Liam and Will, special caregiver/cousin, Nancy Seum.
Due to the current situation with the COVID Virus, the family is planning a celebration of Tammy’s life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you consider a donation to The Arthritis Foundation or your favorite charity. Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com