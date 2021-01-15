Tamnina “Tammy” Lee Scott Vargo, age 63, found eternal rest with our Lord on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
She is with her best friend and husband once again. Daddy is astride his beloved horse, Grasson, and Momma, on Indian, her feisty Paint.
John Denver is giving them their own personal, live concert. The air smells of mountain laurel and sycamores are shaking in the breeze. They have a worn, leather saddlebag filled with a light picnic. Daddy’s hatband fits around Momma’s waist. Our dog, Trooper, chases back and forth along the edges of the tree line in the valley grasses, flushing out birds. Their laughter is carried in the wind.
A stay-at-home mother for many years, she went back to school with two young children in tow. Momma went on to teach at Pickerington Local School District for 24 years, having received her Bachelor’s of Education with a concentration in science from Ohio University, her Masters of Education with a Reading Endorsement from the University of Dayton, and also had her Master’s + 45.
Growing up in “Hunky Hollow”, Lansing, Ohio, she was the proud daughter of a union sheet metal worker, underwater dynamite man, and greenhouse owners; that background served to color her passions throughout life. She was simply the most amazing room mother and dedicated herself to various positions with the Walnut PTO, Girl Scouts, as well as Boy Scout Pack 159 and Troop 591. Teaching was her lifeblood and she was particularly blessed with those professionals who surrounded and supported her, especially her “team”.
Love, for Momma, knew no bounds. Whether it was for her family, friends, students or community at large, she poured out her soul. A private person, her passions drew her out of her comfortable shell of the farm and overwhelming magic happened. She was a straight shooter and believed true friends and true love are best displayed with honesty and loyalty. When her soul allowed, her art was personal and lovely and her ability to coax plants to their zenith unmatched. Her crown jewels were her children and grandchildren and more importantly, their love and devotion to one another. Momma, we love you. . . more.
Preceded in death by her father, William Edison Scott; and her husband, Thomas Wendell Vargo.
Survived by her mother, Bessie “Betty” Mae Scott; daughter, Rose K. Vargo McFarland (Louis Andrew McFarland); son, William Wendell Vargo (Beth Marie Bing Vargo); grandchildren, Luca June Vargo and Clara Rose McFarland; brother, Timothy Jay Scott; sister-in-law, Marianne Barnhart; and nephews and nieces, Robert Barnhart, Cindy McCafferty, Justin Lee Scott, and Joshua Logan Scott; as well as many cherished friends and other family members.
The family will celebrate her life privately, as were her wishes and out of respect for the health of all whom we cherish.
Donations in her honor and memory may be made to either Touched by Cancer at touchedbycancertherapies.org or 13587 Winchester Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103 or Imagination Library Fund of the Pickaway County Community Foundation at yourpccf.org or 770 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.