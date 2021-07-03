Ashville - Tara Sue Hopper, 52, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on June 30, 2021 at Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Tara was born on Jan. 28, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio and was a graduate of Teays Valley and had worked in the accounting department at Discover.
Tara was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Barbara Hopper.
She is survived by daughter, Josie Aldenderfer; granddaughter, Izabela Aldenderfer; bonus daughters, Kenzie Jones and Abigail DeVors; sister, Dawn "Micki" Cowell; nephew, Justin Cowell; staff at the Pavillion at Piketon (Katie and Lisa); numerous friends and family.
Cremation will take place with no services at this time.
Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Tara S. Hopper