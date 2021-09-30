Georgia - Technical Sergeant Ian M. Gates, age 39, passed away unexpectedly while stationed at Warner Robbins AFB, Georgia.
He was born March 29, 1982 in El Paso, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roscoe W. Gates and Bette J. Gates; and maternal grandparents, David K. Edgington and Patricia Edgington.
He is survived by his parents, James A. Gates(Pam Gates) and Julie Gates (John Seimer); maternal uncle, Michael Edgington; paternal uncle, William J. Gates(Joy); and paternal aunts, Sharon Ledsome (John) and Mary Kasler (David); also many cousins and friends.
Ian enlisted in the Air Force in 2002 and was due shortly to retire. His assignments over the years included bases in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia and two deployments to Afghanistan. He was looking forward to the next chapter in his life, which included a new career and pursuing his hobbies of storm chasing and photography.
Visitations hours are 12 to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Wellman's Funeral Home with a full military honor burial at Forest Cemetery following at 2:30 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
