Teresa Bookwalter

Clarksburg - Teresa Lynn Bookwalter, 59, of Clarksburg, Ohio, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1:55 p.m. at her home.
Teresa was born June 30, 1961, in New Albany, Indiana, the daughter of Paul Morris and Sandra Morris, both deceased.
She was a 1979 graduate of Westfall High School and a driver for Ross County Transportation and Connect Transportation.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Robert H. Bookwalter, whom she married May 29, 1999; four children, Sam Bookwalter, of Chillicothe, Courtney (Mahlon) Riddick, of Circleville, Katie Bookwalter (Daniel Halcomb), of Frankfort, and Matt Bookwalter; seven grandchildren, Austen, Rylee, Ashlynn and Leah Bookwalter and Morgan, Madison and Mahlon Riddick; and special grand dog, Kimber Sue; parents, Joe and Becky Hisle, of Texas; siblings, Eddie (Carol) Morris, of Washington Court House, Chris Morris, of Mount Sterling; Marsha (Allen) Lackey, of Chillicothe, Steve (Shannan) Lindsey, of Williamsport, Stefenie (Rich) Reisch, of Circleville, Joan (Andy) Sespi, of Columbus, Sue (Roger) Crago of Chillicothe, Carolyn (Emmitt) Collins, of Waverly, Allen (Jeri) Bookwalter, of Clarksburg, Marsha (Todd) Metzger, of Clarksburg, David (Justine) Steele, Yvonne Thompson, Kristy (Michael) Russell and Steve (Stephanie) Hisle, all of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Wilhelm.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or service.
In remembrance of Teresa, friends may plant a tree.
Teresa wants you to know she loves you all more she wins.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.
