Teresa G. Frabott, age 61, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.
She started the A.S.H program, which fostered animals for domestic violence victims. Teresa also served on the Board of PICCA in Circleville, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Hazel Mullins; brother, Ronald Mullins; and companion, Kenny Bowen.
Teresa is survived by her children, Jeramie (Angie) Frabott, and Ashley Mullins (Dakota Tekempel); stepchildren, Matt (Amy) Bricker, and Joey (Melissa) Bricker; grandchildren, Mariah, Kirsten, Devin, Dylan, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Alaiah Jean, and Alaina; sister, Brenda (Kenny) Thacker; nieces and nephews, Josh, Shannon, Kelly, Norene, and Brian; and her beloved cat, Cami, along with numerous friends.
The family will receive friends at the Tidd Family Funeral Home. 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio, Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the funeral home to help the off-set the funeral expenses for the family.