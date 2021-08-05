Circleville - Terry Agin, 83, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born on June 3, 1938 in Woodsfield, Ohio to Carl and Mary (Turner) Agin.
He got his associate's degree in photography from NY Institute of Photography.
He retired from E.I. DuPont and Nationwide Insurance after 11 years. He was a member of the Calvary UMC, Pickaway Lodge #23 F&AM where he was Past Master and 50-year Pumpkin Show Trustee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn R. (Greenlee) Agin; and two grandchildren, Shawn and Brent Speakman.
Terry is survived by his children, Toye (Brad) Cotton, of Circleville, Mark (Kay) Agin, of Circleville, Terry Michael (Karen) Agin, of South Vienna, and Krista (John) Cooper, of Circleville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great -grandchildren; and by sister, Toni (Ralph) Markwardt, of Buffalo; and brother, Kelly (Linda) Agin, of Circleville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from noon until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Terry Agin