Circleville, Ohio - Terry Eugene Barthelmas, born on June 15, 1940, passed away on June 9, 2022. Terry is survived by two sons and a daughter and their families: son Travis (Debbie) and their children (Kyle, Bryan,Jessica) grandchildren (Cora and Murphy); son Trent (Marissa) and their children (Taj, Josephine and Michael); and daughter; Tara Otten (Brian) and their children (Tess and Will); two brothers, Kelly (Patty) and Brian (Harriet); as well as step daughters Lucy, Laura and Aime Hulf.

