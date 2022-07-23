Circleville, Ohio - Terry Eugene Barthelmas, born on June 15, 1940, passed away on June 9, 2022. Terry is survived by two sons and a daughter and their families: son Travis (Debbie) and their children (Kyle, Bryan,Jessica) grandchildren (Cora and Murphy); son Trent (Marissa) and their children (Taj, Josephine and Michael); and daughter; Tara Otten (Brian) and their children (Tess and Will); two brothers, Kelly (Patty) and Brian (Harriet); as well as step daughters Lucy, Laura and Aime Hulf.
He was preceded in death by his wife Julia (Hulf) of Tenterden, England; parents,Gene and Jane Barthelmas and brother Scott.
Terry, a 1958 graduate of Circleville High School, attended Miami University (Florida) and graduated from Ohio University where he earned a Masters Degree in Sports Administration . He accepted an internship with the Cincinnati Reds in 1969 and was promoted to Director of Stadium Operations in 1970. Many of his Circleville friends may remember that he was with the Reds during the Big Red Machine years, providing them with access to Playoff, World Series and All-Star Game tickets.
Late in 1976 Terry went to Toronto, Ontario, Canada to prepare Exhibition Stadium for the inaugural season of the Toronto Blue Jays. He served as the Blue Jays Director of Operations until 1981. During his Major League Baseball career Terry held executive positions with the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians.
In accordance with Terry’s wishes, he was cremated and his ashes will be spread in Wyoming by his son, Trent and his family. Terry was a fan of the old West and spent many hours in retirement watching John Wayne movies.
His family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
