Terry Boysel

Circleville - Terry "Butch" Boysel, age 71, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021 at the Ohio State University Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Boysel; sister-in-law, Brenda Boysel.
Butch is survived by his mother, Eunice Boysel; children, Brandy (Jeff) Coleman, Brian (Connie) Boysel; grandchildren, Trevor Coleman, Courtney Boysel; siblings, Kristy (Bill) Stout, Priscilla (Johnny) Fuller, Sharon (Martin) Blankenship, Verel Boysel, Sparky Boysel, Diana Wright, Melody (Harold) Pence.
Butch worked for and retired from RCA after many years of dedicated service. He was also a member of the IBEW 2331. Butch was a very gifted woodworker, creating many unique pieces of furniture, doll houses, porch swings and many other pieces. He also enjoyed working in his yard and garden.
Arrangements by Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.
