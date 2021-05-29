Lockbourne - Terry Lee Johnson Sr., 56, of Lockbourne, passed away on May 25, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1965 in Columbus to Chester and Helen (Courts) Johnson.
Terry was a member of American Racing Pigeon Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Terry is survived by his wife, Barbara (Davidson) Johnson; children, Terry Lee (Sara) Jr., Bradley Lee (Taryn), Matthew Dwyane (Brittany) Johnson; grandchildren, Bentley, Stella, Maverick, Wyatt, Danielle, Luke and Mikala; sister, Teresa Bateman; and by adopted parents, Jack and Dorothy Green.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from Noon until the time of service.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from Noon until the time of service.