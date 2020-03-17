Terry L. Frey, Sr., 81, entered into Heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born June 8, 1938 in Chillicothe, the son of Frank and Catherine (Davis) Frey.
On June 18, 1960 he was united in marriage to his loving wife, Dolores (Cahill) Frey, who survives.
Also surviving is his son, Terry L. Frey, Jr.; and his wife, Shelly (Vest) Frey, Chillicothe; his granddaughter, Mandy Frey; his step-grandchildren, Alexander, Katelynn and Kevin Worley; his great-grandchildren, Coral, Cruz and Bella Mark; his sister, Mary (Frey) Myers; and his nephew, William Myers.
He will be greatly missed by his daily companion, his dog Missy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving son, Scott Alan Frey.
Terry was a 1956 graduate of Centralia High School and a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Food Technology. He was raised on the family dairy farm and was a lifelong farmer in Ross County, as well as working a full-time job and career. He was an employee of Chung King in Jackson, Ohio, Landmark Foods and for 20 years as a Meat Inspector of the State of Ohio. Terry was a member of the Ross County Farm Bureau.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.
The funeral service will be webcast and available for viewing on the funeral home website, www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until the hour of service on Friday.
Contributions may be made in Terry’s memory to the Ross County Humane Society.
