Terry Lee Imler, 77, of Circleville, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
He was born March 20, 1942 in Pickaway County, and was the son of the late Harold and Lucille (Kocher) Imler.
Terry was a 1960 graduate of Stoutsville High School and a retired independent truck driver. He drove for Bussert Livestock, Value City Furniture and many other companies. He also worked as a security officer for Value City.
He is survived by his son, Harold (Gail) Imler, and a daughter, Christine (Kevin) Pennington, both Circleville; grandchildren, Kelly Jo Pennington, Lynne (Brenton) Brown, Matthew Imler and Katherine Pennington; great-grandchildren, Taylor Beatty, Aiden Brown, Kaya Pennington, Melanie Brown and Helena Tanner; brother, Charles “Chuck” (Kim) Imler of Circleville; sister-in-law, Sharon (Ed) Compton of Circleville; nieces, Letha Imler and Kathy Holbrook; and nephews, Jeremy Imler, Denny (Sharon) Compton and Kelly (Jackie) Compton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Imler.
A cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Inurnment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com