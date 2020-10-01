Terry L. Lambert, 64, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born on April 24, 1956 to David and Pauline (Stevens) Lambert in Circleville, Ohio.
Terry was a 1974 graduate of Teays Valley, a standout athlete and was an avid sports fan. He was a devoted son, father and grandfather. Terry was a forklift operator at ODW Logistics in Groveport.
Terry was preceded in death by brother Dale.
He is survived by daughter, Danielle R. Lambert (Chad); grandchildren, Jalon, Cameron and Anisten; his parents, David and Pauline Lambert; brothers, Gary Lambert and Ronnie (Kathy) Lambert; special niece, Carri Painter; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends and co-workers at ODW Logistics.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3rd at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver Cheek Funeral Home to help with expenses.
