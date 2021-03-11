Circleville - Terry R. Sloan, 79, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born on June 7, 1941 in Marietta, Ohio, he was the son of well-known local physician Dr. Richard H. Sloan and Teresa DiMicele Sloan.
He graduated from Marietta High School in 1959 and received his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He went on to have an illustrious career with DuPont for almost 40 years.
Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing. In later years, he settled in Circleville, Ohio and enjoyed spending time on his small equine farm.
Terry was a patriot and a generous supporter of many organizations and foundations. Most dear to him were The Soldiers Monumental Association of Pickaway County where he served on their board and The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial.
Terry was preceded in death by two loving wives, Rita "Taffy" Sloan (1983), and Sandra Harris Sloan (2010).
Terry is survived by his beloved partner, Linda Ballou; his son, Terry R. Sloan Jr. (Carol), of Piedmont, South Carolina; daughter, Bridget Sloan Schausten (Mike), of Blythewood, South Carolina; stepdaughter, Sabrina Leonardo (Jim), of Anderson, South Carolina ; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, all of South Carolina.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Soldiers Monumental Association of Pickaway County in Circleville, Ohio (http://soldiersmonumental.org/) or The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial (https://www.limacompanymemorial.org/). Terry Sloan