Crescent City, Florida - Thea Suzette (Rogers) Routt, 63, of Crescent City, Florida, passed Jan. 22, 2022.
She was born in Circleville on Sept. 29, 1958, daughter of Dale and June Rogers.
Thea was a 1977 graduate of Circleville.
On June 14, 2002, she married the love of her life, James Routt. They would have celebrated 20 years of marriage this year.
Aside from her parents and husband, Thea is survived by her children: son, Robert (Elizabeth) Brannon; and daughter, Samantha Brannon (Stuart Allen); grandchildren, Hailey Brammer, Taylor Brammer (Anthony Ramirez); step-grandchildren, Amanda Howard and Aaron Howard; siblings, Michael (Cindi) Rogers and Pamela (Scott) Linn; sister in law, DeAnna Rogers; and many nephews, nieces, and friends.
She is preceded in death by brother, Bruce Rogers.
Thea was a free spirit, a mermaid at heart. Her favorite place was the ocean with her toes in the sand.
Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was looking forward to welcoming her first great-granddaughter, due in March.
No public services will be held.
Family will gather for a private celebration of life.
Thea Routt