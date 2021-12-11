Circleville - Thelma "Pauline" Garrett, 91, of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1930 to Clarence and Bessie (King) Huffer.
She was an Avon representative for 65-plus years and did babysitting for many years.
Pauline never met a stranger, was loved by all who met her; her greatest joy was her family and friends.
She loved attending church and red hats, water aerobics, and riding her trike, playing cards and spending her winters in Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Garrett; son, Carl Garrett; and brothers, Paul, Lloyd and Boyd Huffer.
Thelma is survived by daughter, Rita (Daryl) Reichelderfer; son, Gary (Rosalie) Garrett; grandchildren, Lisa, Nicole, Ryan, Julie, Scott, Briah, Karla and Heather; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Wyatt, Wynne, Garrett, Gracyn, Olivia, Noah, Brayden, Becca, Tristen, Teagan, Caleb, Cami, Cadi, Cooper, Dane, Destin, Chrissy, Christopher and Tyler; siblings, Carol Emerine, Bennie and Ronnie Huffer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Circleville Senior Center or Circleville Outreach Ministries.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Thelma Garrett