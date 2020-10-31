Thelma Kellough, 80, of Circleville passed away Oct. 27, 2020.
She was born July 28, 1940 in Circleville to Wayne and Goldie (Ramsey) Bensonhaver. She had worked for the Circleville Police Department for 27 ½ years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son Bert Dewry Blevins and siblings Frank, Georgie, Rosalee, Sondra, Patricia, James and Bobby.
Thelma is survived by her husband Roger Kellough Sr., stepson James (Susie) Kellough, grandchildren Joshua (Mackenzee) Blevins, Bert A. (Samantha) Blevins, Caleb Blevins, step granddaughter Alisa Kellough, nine great grandchildren, sister Ruth Sines and by brothers Ronnie and Kenny Bensonhaver.
Private graveside services will be held in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Haven House, P.O. Box 366, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
