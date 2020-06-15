Thelma R. (Winner) Trimmer

Thelma Ruth (Winner) Trimmer, age 98, passed from this life in her own home after an extended illness on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born on March 23, 1922 to her parents, Charles Ansel and Icy Miriam (Turner) Winner, in Pickaway County.
She was a graduate of Circleville High School in 1940.
On Aug. 3, 1943, she married James B. Trimmer, who survives.
Also surviving is their daughter, Linda Sue Trimmer, of Circleville; nephews, Elmer, Gary and Ray, M. Wayne, Joe and David Winner; and her niece, Patricia Young.
Thelma worked as clerk of the Pickaway County Board of Elections and retired as treasurer of the Logan Elm School District. While holding these positions and raising a daughter, she also cared for Jim’s Uncle Daniel Boone Trimmer on the family farm.
Upon retirement, Thelma and Jim set out to see America by traveling via camper. They enjoyed this time very much and made many, many friends along the way.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her four brothers, Charles W, Marshall W, Sheldon C, and Paul B. Winner; nephews, James, Sheldon Winner; niece, Marilyn Knece.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 18 at 1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville.
Visitation will follow on Thursday, June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
A private burial will be held at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clearcreek Township Fire/EMT or to the charity of your choice.
The family thanks caregivers, Betty Myers, Talisha Smith, Angie Stevens, Kathy Hedges, Jane Diehl and Wanda Schnipke.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Thelma’s family.