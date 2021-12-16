Theodore Dumm

Stoutsville - Theodore "Ted" Adrien Dumm, 79, passed away at his home in Stoutsville, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2021.
He was born Sept. 22, 1942 in Circleville, Ohio to Grover C. Dumm and Ruth Troehler.
Ted was a former employee of The Circleville Herald. He began his employment with The Herald as a paper boy when he was 11 years old.
When he became 16, he began delivering the newspapers at several different newsstands. After he graduated from Circleville High School in 1960, he was offered a job and was hired as a permanent employee.
At that time, his job was to do the process of the hot lead method used in the production of the newspaper. Later, he did the reproduction photos via a camera, and then he became the production manager.
He had to take a break from The Herald when he was drafted into the USMC. He served in the USMC from 1966 to 1968 on active duty and afterward, seven years in inactive reserves. He went back to The Herald after he was discharged from the service.
After over 30 years of employment with the newspaper, he left there and went to work for Jim's Pay and Save in the electrical department. Other than a short break from there when the store was closed, he continued his employment there until his retirement in 2004.
In the meantime, he was employed by Precision Electric until Jim's Pay and Save reopened. Ted loved trains.
After retirement, Ted loved going anywhere he could take a train rid, Nelsonville, Ohio, West Virginia and Colorado. Before his retirement, he loved going to Pigeon Forge to take in the different shows performed there. He also loved his cat, Twerp, and his dog, Sugar.
In general, he loved nature and animals.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and his stepfather, Woodrow Eccard.
Ted is survived by his wife, Hazel Hubbard Dumm, of 59 years; and a daughter, Tamra (James) Doty, Stoutsville; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be Dec. 17, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m.
Officiating will be Pastor Keith Deel and Kenn Barton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Fairview U.M. Church, 9015 Oakland Stoutsville Road, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154, or Emmett Chapel U.M. Church at 318 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Theodore Dumm