Theodore Raymond, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.

He was born on July 12, 1934 in Circleville, to William and Roberta (Allen) Raymond.

He was a Korea Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death brother, William; nephew, Jack Leasure; and niece, Rhonda Raymond-St. Cin.

Theodore is survived by his wife, Shirley (Adams) Raymond; sons, Theodore Jr., Jeff (Holly), Craig (Hui) Raymond; and grandchildren, Ian and Alicia; and by sister, Wanda Leasure.

A graveside service was held in Floral Hills Cemetery with full military honors.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

