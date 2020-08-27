Theodore Raymond, 86, of Circleville, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020.
He was born on July 12, 1934 in Circleville, to William and Roberta (Allen) Raymond.
He was a Korea Army veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death brother, William; nephew, Jack Leasure; and niece, Rhonda Raymond-St. Cin.
Theodore is survived by his wife, Shirley (Adams) Raymond; sons, Theodore Jr., Jeff (Holly), Craig (Hui) Raymond; and grandchildren, Ian and Alicia; and by sister, Wanda Leasure.
A graveside service was held in Floral Hills Cemetery with full military honors.
