Longwood, Florida - Theresa Collins, beloved wife, mother and mimi died on May 11, 2021 in Orlando, Florida with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was born in Circleville, Ohio on Dec. 26, 1952 to William and Betty Brungs.
Theresa graduated from Amanda-Clearcreek, and she married her high school sweetheart, Rick.
Theresa was an entrepreneur; she owned and operated the Dairy Isle and owned and managed RL Collins Co. with her husband. In recent years, they lived in Longwood, Florida close to her daughter and grandchildren.
Theresa loved her family fiercely. She was extremely generous and always ready for a good time. She loved to travel. Her and Rick's favorite vacations were cruises. Theresa loved The Pumpkin Show, Christmas and spending time with her family.
Being a mimi was her favorite role. She was a mimi not only to her own grandchildren, but also to her great-niece and great-nephews.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Rick; her daughter, Christina (Ryan); grandchildren, Claire and Owen; her nieces, Alicia Coatney (Jason), Heather Brungs (Nick Coleman); great-niece, Corrina; and great-nephews, Simon, Andrew and Anthony.
Theresa's family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville where a 3 p.m. funeral service will be conducted.
Entombment will be at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave condolences and messages for Theresa's family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Children's Hunger Alliance at: https://childrenshungeralliance.org/givemeals/
"I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us." Romans 8:18 NIV Theresa Collins