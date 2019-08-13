Thomas A. Parks, Ph.D., 86, Williamsport, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Wayne County, Indiana, the son of Ora and Berniece (Dye) Parks.
He was married to Marian Fegan on Sept. 7, 1957, who preceded him in death in 2013.
He is survived by his children, Hope (Vincent Cuzzolini), Clayton (Erin) and Jessica (Brian) McDonald; and his beloved grandchildren, Christian Parks-Cuzzolini, Ella Parks-Cuzzolini, Blayn Parks, Grace Parks, Blake McDonald, Ian McDonald, and Trey McDonald. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Clark and brother-in-law, Russell Fegan, both of Indiana and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his brother, Bobbie; sister, Barbara Loper; sister-in-law, Patricia Carey; brothers-in-law, James Carey, Richard Clark and Wilbur Loper; and an infant granddaughter.
Thomas served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and began his educational journey at LSU using the GI Bill. Thomas then went on to The Ohio State University earning his master’s and doctorate in education. He was a pioneer in vocational education beginning the first classes for adult learners in Ohio at Eastland Career Center. He believed that education and job training could transform lives. His legacy is a firm handshake, a wicked, dry sense of humor, the love of the land and the idea that a strong work ethic is important.
He passed on the notion that the only reason to miss work is because of, well, never. A special thank you to his caregivers, Macey, Megan, Latesha, Sarah, Jessica and the inspiring staff of Heartland Hospice. You all made his final journey a little easier.
Per his wishes there will be no calling hours or service. After cremation he will be buried in the family plot in Boston Cemetery, Boston, Indiana at the discretion of the family.
If you wish to remember Thomas please contribute in his name to Habitat Humanity, the Pickaway-Ross Teachers’ Association Scholarship fund or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.