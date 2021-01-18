Circleville - Thomas E. Garrett, 73, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at home, following an extended illness.
He was born April 12, 1947 to the late Denver E. and Edith Amspaugh Garrett, of Amanda, Ohio.
He graduated from Amanda High School in 1966. On Oct. 7, 1994, he married Jane Robinette Bauer, who survives. They shared 26 wonderful years together.
Also surviving is his daughter, Stephanie (Luke) McConnell, Circleville; his grandchildren, Kenzie, Gabrielle, Liam and Mallory McConnell; stepson, Seth (Katelyn) Bauer, Chillicothe; and grandchildren, Reed, Chance, Samuel, and Wesley Bauer; a sister, Mary Ann Garrett, Canal Winchester; a brother, Mark (Diana) Garrett, Amanda; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; an uncle, Dan Amspaugh, Duncan Falls; an aunt, Eileen Miller, Lancaster; and uncle, Don Garrett, Lancaster.
He was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles; and Jane's parents, Frank and Marguerite Robinette.
Tom retired from Kenworth Truck in 2007, following 28 years of service. He also was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1968. Tom loved many years of following and attending all of his daughter Stephanie's sporting events, especially girls' basketball throughout high school and college. Then, until recently, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play a variety of sports. After retirement, he and Jane were able to spend eight winters in Florida.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Adena Hospice, for the excellent care and support given us, namely Jodie and Cheri; and special caregiver, Shelley Horch, who also gave much of her time and care.
Private funeral services will be held.
Public military graveside services, conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard, will be held at approximately 12 p.m., Tuesday in Grandview Cemetery.
Calling hours will not be observed.
Masks and social distancing are requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215; the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 Lick Run Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601; or the Shriner's Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.
His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Thomas Garrett