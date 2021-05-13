Hudson - Thomas E.Green, 62, Hudson, Florida, formerly of Circleville, Ohio, passed away May 4, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry E.Green; and sister, Linda Green.
Tom leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Michelle (Barr) Green; daughter, Lynda Faith, of New York; mother, Sonnia Green, Grove City; sisters, Chris Green, Grove City, Karen (Rich) Fuchs, Westerville; many numerous family and close friends.
Tom was a 1976 graduate of Teays Valley high school. He was a self-employed excavator and truck driver, owning an operating his own business for many years.
Tom had a heart of gold an loved spending time with his friends. He loved to sing karaoke with friends at his annual hog roast. He was known for his great voice and his Hawaiian shirts.
Celebration of life begins at 6 p.m. on June 4, 2021 at Rick Brown Memorial VFW, South Bloomfield. Thomas Green