Thomas H. Hardbarger Sr.

Laurelville - Thomas Henry Hardbarger Sr. was called home on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born in the fall of 1937 to Dallas and Thelma Hardbarger in Groveport, Ohio, he spent much of his childhood in Reese Station.
Later in life, he found his home in the hills of Hocking County, perched atop the Ridge. While sharing his self-proclaimed paradise with his canine companions, he was known to others by many names. To friends and distant family, he was known simply as Tom. To a lucky trio of boys, he was Dad and to 10 of the most fortunate people in the world, he was known as Grandad or Pawpaw. Though called by many names, he was known to all as a man of integrity and dependability.
Only a phone call away from anyone who needed him, no matter day or night; consistently looking after the needs of others before considering himself. He was a dependable friend, incredible father, a beloved grandad, and a firm believer in the quote that lived the last 30 years (at least) upon his refrigerator door, "A man convinced against his will is of the same opinion still."
In his passing, he is reunited with his beloved pomeranian, BJ; his parents, Dallas and Thelma; as well as brothers, Delbert (wife Marilyn) and Glen (surviving wife Connie.)
He is survived and dearly missed by his toy poodle, Brody; sister, Luella Cain; sons, Tommy (Helen), Bret (Chris), and Ricky (Sherry); as well as 10 grandchildren and their spouses; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to FAIRHOPE Hospice and their incredible staff for the empathetic care they gave our dad, grandad and friend in his final hours, as well as the compassion they showed the loved ones with him as he was called home.
If you wish to join us in celebrating a life well lived, friends and family may join us at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 11 between 4-7 p.m.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio. Thomas H. Hardbarger Sr.