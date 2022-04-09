Circleville - Thomas Herron, 79, of Circleville, passed away on April 5, 2022.
He was born on April 20, 1942 in Circleville to Russell and Helen (Stout) Herron.
Thomas loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Conrad) Herron; and siblings, Jerry and Richard Herron and Bernie Moats.
Thomas is survived by his children, Tim (Tammy Cunningham), Tammy (Andy Spurlock) Davis, Todd (Julie) Herron; and stepdaughter Elaine Evans; grandchildren, Trisha, Tommy, Amanda, Ashley and Liko; several great-grandchildren; and by siblings, Bev (Randy) Tatman, Ted Herron and Charlene Coates.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m.
Family requests casual attire.
Thomas Herron