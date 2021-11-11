Circleville - Thomas L. Hunt, 75, of Circleville, died Nov. 7, 2021, at his residence, following an extended illness.
He was born Feb. 22, 1946 in Circleville to the late John and Vernice Amann Hunt.
On Jan. 22, 1966, he married Norma "Jackie" Huston Hunt, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Thomas B. Hunt, of Circleville, and Beverly (Donnie) Fisher, of Ross County; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and good friends.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Clayton Smith; and several siblings.
Mr. Hunt was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the Kroger Company.
Following cremation, a celebration of his life will be held 5-7 p.m., Nov. 18, 2021 at the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park, Starkey Pavilion, 1230 Pontious Road, Circleville.
His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Thomas Hunt