Circleville - Thomas William Lamothe, 53, Circleville, passed away on Nov. 25, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 19, 1968 in Columbus to Paul and Frances (Palumbo) Lamothe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Fran Lamothe; mother-in-law, Evelyn Matson; and dear friend and mentor, Nick DeSantis.
He leaves behind his wife, Sandra (Matson) Lamothe; brother, Joseph Lamothe; sister, Laura Lee Lamothe; brother-in-law, Michael (Esther) Matson; sister-in-law, Susan Matson; father-in-law, Jim Matson; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Michael) Bryce, Sara (Josh) Rader, Anthony Lamothe, Alan Owen, Joel Matson, Camryn Stillwell; six great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins; and wonderful neighbors, Ron and late Maryann Martin.
Tom was a veteran of the US Navy, was a field service engineer with M.G. America for the last 14 years. He was very fond of his work family and enjoyed his time with the company.
Tom was an avid pool player his whole life. He considered his pool playing friends his family and loved them dearly.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A celebration of Tom's life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Bankshot Billiards, 3201 Hilliard Rome Road, Hilliard, Ohio 43026.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Thomas Lamothe