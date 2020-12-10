Thomas Lee Woltz, 76, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born January 25, 1944 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of H. Henry and Mary (Clark) Woltz. Tom was a graduate of Lancaster High School and Ohio University where he received his degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member and past president of the Lancaster Jaycees.
Tom is survived by his wife, Christy Lynn (Heft) Woltz, whom he married August 5, 2005; children, Brad (Teri) Woltz, Kevin Woltz and Jennifer Woltz; step-children, Erin and Lonny Heft; grandchildren, Alex, Olivia, Adam, Samantha, Landis and Elli; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Woltz; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Haley; brother, Henry “Bud”’ and sisters, May and Betty.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 10th at 11 AM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com