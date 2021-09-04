Ashville - Thomas W. McElhone, 75, of Ashville, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021.
Tom was born Sept. 12, 1945 to Thomas and Ethel (Baker) McElhone in Perth Amboy, N.J.
In the radio world, Tom was known to many as DJ Mac Thomas, both online and in live shows.
Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Gasall) McElhone; daughter, Kim (Shaun) Morrison; grandchildren, Marcy Hart, BreeAnna Morrison, and Shaun Morrison Jr.; sister, Lilian Schick; and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Louise Cain and William A. McElhone.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 East Main St. Circleville, Ohio 43113 and from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 prior to a 12 p.m. funeral service with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
Thomas McElhone