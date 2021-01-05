Thomas N. Lapke, 81, of Makawao, Hawaii, went to be with the Lord on Monday Dec. 21, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 60 years and his four children.
He was born May 25, 1939 in Licking County, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence Michael and Theresa Josephine Lapke. He was the younger brother of the late Gertrude Kiapos.
Tom graduated from Alexandria High School in 1957. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1958 serving as a Machinist Mate 2 on the USS Collette from 1958- 1960, and on the Oklahoma City from 1960-1962.
He married Dorothy Liu in 1960. Although he always considered Ohio his beloved “home,” he went on to work for Los Angeles Water and Power company.
In addition to being a loving family man, Tom was an avid horseman, talented wood worker, jokester, storyteller and Jack of all trades. He retired from United Airlines in Indiana and eventually settled in Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lapke (Liu), of Hawaii; daughter, Virginia Perez, of Hawaii; Theresa and Greg Hutchins, of California; Kimberly and Michael Smith, of Hawaii; Michael and Mindy Lapke, of Hawaii; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and honorary son, Todd Luttrell, of Washington.
Tom Lapke was preceded in passing by his parents, sister and son-in-law, Roland Perez.
Although no formal service will be held at this time, Military honors and burial will take place on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery in the veteran’s area.
Friends and family welcome to witness this final honor for Tom at Forest Cemetery (905 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio. 43113).
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
