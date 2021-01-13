Thomas Tackett, 74, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.
He was born on May 25, 1946 in Kentucky to James and Emily (Robinson) Tackett.
Tom will be remembered by his many friends and family as a very kind, humble and hard working.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ellis and James Tackett; sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Charles Benson; and by brother-in-law, Marvin Conkle.
Thomas is survived by his special friend, Velma McNichols; and her two great-grandsons, Cameron and Colton McNichols; brothers, Billy (Jackie) and Arvil Tackett; and by sisters, Emma Conkle and Kay Chapman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tom wanted to express his appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Berger Hospital who took care of him during his hospital stay.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.