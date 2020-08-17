Thomas V. Beckley, 88, of Circleville, died Aug. 13, 2020 in Circleville.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1931 in Bellevue, the son of Ralph and Dorothy (Musselman) Beckley.
He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1949 and The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor’s of Mechanical Engineering Degree. He was N.R.O.T.C. midshipman while at Ohio State and was commissioned an ensign in the Navy upon graduation. Tom was chosen a member of the commissioning team for the U.S.S. Boston Cag-1 the world’s first guided missile ship. He went to work for E.I. DuPont in 1957, after being discharged from the Navy.
He started his career with Dupont at their Belle works plant located near Charleston West Virginia for nearly nine years, then transferred to DuPont in Circleville. He held numerous engineering, supervisory and management positions, retiring after 39 plus years of service. His last assignment was as Vice President of operations for Teijin-DuPont films, a Japanese joint venture.
He married Natalie Ann Parker, the mother of his three children, Stephen, David (Jodi) Beckley and Karen (Tyler) Callihan.
Natalie preceded Tom in death in 1970.
He is survived by six grandchildren, Brian and Brenton (Beth) Beckley, Erica (Ryan) Burkhardt, Evan Callihan, Katie Beckley, Kort (Morgan) Wolfe and Ryan (Megan) Wolfe; three great-grandchildren, Braydon, Hamilton and Joanna Beckley.
Also survived by his sister, Marlowe Alspaugh; nieces, Susan, Patti and Barbara.
In addition to his first wife, Natalie, Tom was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dr. Dale Alspaugh; and nephew, Michael Alspaugh. Tom is also survived by his extended family, ex-wife, Susan Dickey Beckley, which remained his very best friend till his death, Paul (Jennifer) Dickey, Jessica, Paul "P.J." (Cassidy) Dickey III, Carl Dickey (Cheri Hatfield), Phil (Julie) Dickey; Kyle Dickey, Cari (Tim) Sprague, Devonna (Mark) Rusciano and Rhonda (Robert).
Tom was a very loyal fan of Ohio State football and basketball. He loved to go on cruises and traveled to many countries. He also religiously followed the advice of his mother and that was to always do a little more than what was asked of you when assigned a specific task.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Arrangements is under the direction of Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pickaway County Special Olympics, 200 East High Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
