Thomas Wickerham, 68, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.
He was a 1970 graduate of Circleville High School. He was a member of Eagles and Circleville VFW and a lifetime member of AMVETS.
Thomas was born on Aug. 15, 1952 in Circleville to Fred and Betty (Pontious) Wickerham.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thomas is survived by his spouse, Barbara Miller; daughters, Kelli (Doug) Armbrust, Haley Wickerham; grandchildren, Peyton, Brooke, Joey and Miley; stepchildren, Lee (Tanya) Dyke, Angela (Fred) Stumbo, Elizabeth (Matthew) Giroux and Michael Miller; step-grandchildren, Kyle, Tristian and Maddux; brother, Nick Wickerham; and by several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
