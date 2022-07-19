Williamsport - Tiffany Nikole Elster, age 38, lost her battle to colon cancer on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 13, 1984 to Wayne and Janet (Schleich) Wright who survive. She also leaves behing her loving husband Josh of 16 years, son Blake, daughter Brooke, sister and best friend Tara (Josh) Stevens, niece Isabel, nephews Isaac and Carter Stevens, mother-in-law and father-in-law Brenda and Roger Elster, brothers-in-law Nick (Lindsey) and Patrick Elster, aunts Deb (Clark) McFarland, Cindy (Bill) Kiser, Kathy (Dan) Hill and Laura (Dave) Cordle, several cousins and God Father Steve Fullen. Tiffany graduated from Westfall High School in 2002. She was a licensed Massage Therapist and a Registered Nurse. She has worked in the Ohio Health Cardiac office for Dr. Greg Lam and Dr. Dan Mudrick. She loved this very special work family. She was always the life of the party while spending time with family and friends. She called Lake Cumberland her home away from home where the family stayed in their camper and spent hours on the lake with their boat. Tiffany enjoyed playing co-ed softball, hunting, fishing and kayaking with Josh, Blake and Brooke. She coached basketball, soccer and softball for her kids teams. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Colon Cancer Research, c/o OSU James Cancer Hospital or Pickaway County Dog Shelter. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Tiffany Elster
