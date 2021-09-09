Ashville - Tim E. Noble, 64, of Ashville, Ohio passed away at home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Tim was born on June 13, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul and Patricia (Miller) Noble.
Tim was a 1975 graduate of Westfall High School and worked for 36 years for the City of Columbus as a building maintenance manager in public utilities.
Tim lived for his family, and his fun-loving, selfless spirit will be desperately missed by them. He was always available to take a spontaneous trip with his wife, help his kids with house projects and play with his grandkids. He loved nothing more than to sing loudly to country music and dance to his own beat. There was never a day that Tim did not make his family feel loved, supported and protected.
Tim is survived by loving wife of 37 years, Julie (Jenkins) Noble; children, Ben (Jess) Noble, of Westerville; Adam (Kate) Noble, of Grove City; and Sara (Buck) Jacobs, of Circleville; grandchildren, Henry and Oliver, Cora and Quinn, Jolene and Jeremy; sisters, Sandy Wright, Erleen (Pat) Lyle, Paulette (Dave) Hogg, Kathy Howard; brothers, Jerry (Tasha) Noble and Kenny Noble; sister-in-law, Joni (Marc) Williamson; brothers-in-law, Jim (Chris) Jenkins and Jeff (Jeanne) Jenkins; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 with funeral service on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, Ohio.
Due to COVID, masking is personally requested by the family. If any symptoms of illness are present, the family understands and appreciates your absence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 East Broad Street, Columbus Ohio 43213, www.mountcaremelfoundation.org, or Zangmeister Cancer Center, 3100 Plaza Properties Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43219
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Tim E. Noble