Timothy Fischetto, 50, of Circleville, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 15, 2020.
He was born Jan. 2, 1970 in East Meadow, New York, to the late Arnold and Sandra Fischetto Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Tommy, who was only 23.
He has one surviving sibling, Arnold Jr., of Hempstead, New York.
Timothy was proud of his accomplishments. He graduated from St. Raymond’s High School. He passed his security guard exam and worked for several years on Long Island. After coming to Ohio, he became an Ohio driver. Timothy loved attending Crossroads Church.
A memorial service will be held there on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.