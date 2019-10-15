Timothy Foster, 56, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019.
Timothy was born on Dec. 27, 1962 to Charles Albert and Dora E. (Fyffe) Foster in Fairfield County.
Timothy is preceded in death by father Charles Albert Foster and brother Charles Kelly Foster.
Surviving are his mother Dora E. Rodgers of Amanda; sister Michelle (Ryan) Alford; nieces and nephews Crystal Kuhn, Chuck Foster, Jay Thompson, Erica Newman, Paige Alford and Zak Alford; several aunts and uncles.
Service is private at convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103 where memorial contributions may also be made.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com