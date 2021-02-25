Timothy Neff

Circleville - Timothy Hugh Neff "Tim" died peacefully at his home on Feb. 20, 2021 after battling an extended illness.
Tim was born in Circleville, Ohio on Jan. 29, 1954 to Hugh and Jacqueline (Eitel) Neff.
He was preceded in death by parents; five first cousins; three uncles; four aunts; and best friend, Jeffrey McGowan.
Tim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McGowan (Jason); sister, Stephanie "Tess" Metzger (Rick); brother, Jon Neff (Christie); sister, Mary "Mindy" Neff (partner Ann Roty); and two grandchildren, Darby Mae and Jack Jeffrey McGowan.
He is also survived by seven paternal and four maternal first cousins and four nieces.
During his childhood, Tim attended Jackson Elementary and Junior High Schools in Fox, Ohio. His childhood pastimes included playing in the woods behind his home with his siblings, building tree houses and practicing basketball at his home, where his father had constructed a basketball court for Tim and his childhood friends from Jackson Township.
Tim was a 1972 graduate of Westfall High School, where he participated in freshman, reserve and varsity basketball. During his adolescence, he worked for his father and uncle at Neff Brothers Electric, a commercial and residential electrical business in Circleville.
Following his high school graduation, Tim worked for what is now Pickaway County Jobs and Family Services until the late 1970's, at which time he enrolled at Franklin University to study accounting. He graduated from Franklin in 1980 and began a career as an accountant, working for two companies prior to his employment in the mid-2000's with Miller Management LLC in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a senior accountant until the time of his death.
Tim was meticulous and precise in his accounting skills and took pride in the fact that he continued his drive to work full-time, even after he became seriously ill in 2018. Tim became widely known for hosting, with substantial help from his best friend, an annual August party at his home, during which several teams competed in corn hole tournaments and dozens of invitees enjoyed spectacular fireworks as night fell.
He loved his Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns, enjoyed sitting by a campfire, appreciated nature and was a lover of music. He had a penchant for giving his daughter, sister and nieces loving nicknames, and although quiet, possessed a witty sense of humor. His warm smile, and kind and gentle demeanor made all those who knew him, love him dearly. Above all, Tim loved his daughter, Jennifer; her husband, Jason "JC"; and his two grandchildren, who made his life complete and filled him with joy.
A spiritual service will be held at Tim's home in the spring, with his closest family members in attendance.
A celebration will be held during the summer of 2021, at which time, others will be invited to honor Tim, and to celebrate his life.
Because of Tim's love for children, donations may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, in his honor.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Timothy Neff