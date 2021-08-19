Columbus - Timothy "Tim" E. Neff Sr. went to be with the Lord on Aug. 13, 2021.
Tim was born to Beulah and Eugene Neff on March 8, 1957.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Violet Reed; his uncle, Butch (Judy) Reed; his aunt, Bonnie (Stan) Fausnaugh; his aunt-by-choice, Margaret Willkins; and two of his children, Jimmy Neff, and Tymberli Neff.
Tim is survived by his siblings, Jim (Cheryl) Neff, Joseph (Laurie) Neff, Theresa Ramey, Tamara (Scott) Neff Swaggerty, and Albert Kirkendall; he is also survived by his children, Lisa (Ted) Ramey, Jeanette (Kenny) Neff, Tanya (Dwight) Dixon, Timothy Neff Jr., Jason (Ashley) Johnson, and Jamie Neff; his 15 grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and countless friends.
Tim was a live-hard, love-hard, pray-hard type of man. He was a master cabinet maker, but his wood-working talents did not stop there. He could create almost anything out of wood, most of his friends and family members have at least one his creations their homes today.
He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and would have events which were referred to as his "Game Suppers" where he would serve his bounties from the year.
In addition to his game suppers, he loved hosting cookouts for his family and friends. He was sweet, caring, smart and had a terrific sense of humor, which he used to entertain his guests during the numerous functions he would host.
He loved his family and friends more than life itself. More times than not, the needs of his loved ones we met before his own.
Later in life, Tim earned his associate's of science in business and bachelor of science in business administration.
Tim was born again, earned his associate's in pastoral ministry and became an ordained minister. He used his newfound faith to educate and inspire others by spreading God's word. He had a passion for counseling people who were in their darkest moments, and contemplating suicide and helped them see the light of life. Tim's lovable soul will be missed by many, but his memory will live on in our hearts until we meet again.
Family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow with Brother Joseph Neff officiating at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home located at 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio and burial to follow at Forest Cemetery.
Visit https://www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com/ to leave memories and condolences for Tim's family.
Timothy Neff