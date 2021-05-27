Timothy Stamper

Etna - Timothy Douglas Stamper, 57, of Etna, Ohio, departed this life at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
He leaves behind his beloved daughter, Mindy (Jamie) Fox; and grandson, Jacob; his mother, Emma Stamper Hensley; and dad, Denny Hensley; brother, Guy "Bubba" (Darlena) Hensley; sister, Denise Hensley; nephews, Donovan Hensley and Zack Stamper; many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins; special friend, Cindy Porter; and Porkchop.
Timothy was preceded in death by his father, Sammy F. Stamper Sr.; brother, Sammy F. Stamper Jr.; and a nephew, Samuel Scott Stamper.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
