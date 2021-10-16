Timothy Stonerock

Ashville - Timothy Dean Stonerock, 55, of Ashville, passed away Oct. 13 surrounded by family.
He was born Dec. 1, 1965 to Charles and Eldene (Eldridge) Stonerock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eldene Stonerock; brothers, Mike and Tommy; and sister, Debbie.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Stonerock, who he loved very much; his brother, Doug Stonerock; sister, Nancy Pitt; his children, Julie (Jimmy) Giffin, Ganon (Robbie) Cooke, Sabrina (Aaron) Fenimore, Raymond (Dymond) Stonerock, Timmy (Destiney) Stonerock[ his grandchildren, Amelia, Asher, Alexis, Reagan, Bentley, Sybella, and one on the way, Jace.
Tim had nieces, nephews and many cousins and friends.
Tim farmed the first part of his life until he found his passion driving a semi. He loved going on adventures and taking off with no destination.
He was always getting into something with his buddy Darrell Griffith. He was a bright light. He was full of love and never met a stranger. He was quick with his wit, and even quicker with a smile.
He was always there for the ones he loved. He was no stranger to hard work and loved tinkering around outside on projects. To know him was a privilege to be loved by him was an honor. The world will be a much duller place without his bright light, a light that will be forever missed and longed for by his family and friends.
A showing will be held Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and announced by the family.
