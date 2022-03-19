Tina M. Macklin

Boston - Tina Marie (Barthen) Macklin passed away from complications related to early-onset dementia on March 10, 2022. She was 65.
All of Tina's family, friends and acquaintances were blessed to be touched by her loving and generous spirit. As a vibrant, beautiful lady who enjoyed getting to know everyone she met, her presence, laughter and playful personality will be missed by many.
Fondly referred to by the nickname, "Tuna Fish," Tina found so much happiness spending time with her children, granddaughter, parents, and many family members.
She loved the ocean and delighted in finding the best seashells and sand dollars on the beach, as well as swimming on warm, sunny days.
Born April 19, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio, to parents, Kathleen (Bobst) and Frank Barthen. Tina grew up with seven brothers and sisters at the family donkey farm in Orient, Ohio.
She died in Boston, Massachusetts, where she resided near her daughter, Kathleen.
Tina graduated from Westfall High School and then Eastern Kentucky University. She shined in her profession as an interior designer, beginning her career with Lazarus Department Store in Downtown Columbus, then thriving with her own business, Tina Macklin Interiors, for many years.
Tina adored using her expertise by helping clients make their homes more beautiful, and many clients became life-long friends.
Tina and former husband, Greg Macklin, lived many years in Upper Arlington, Ohio, where they raised two wonderful children.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew; Austin Barthen.
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Kennedy (Colin); son, James Macklin; granddaughter, Amelia Kennedy; brothers and sisters, Joe Barthen (Connie), Jill Berke (Dennis), Jean Hamilton (Terry), Mike Barthen (Kathy), Melinda Lamond (Colin), Karen Wentzel (Bill), Pat Barthen (Linda); and many cherished relatives and friends.
A service celebrating Tina's life will be held at Derby United Methodist Church, Derby, Ohio, on March 19 at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon hosted by the church.
Tina M. Macklin