Millport-South Bloomfield - Tolby "Toby" H. Chaffin, 88, of Millport-South Bloomfield, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on July 2, 1934 to the late Albert and Ottlee (Horsley) Chaffin in Jackson County, OH. He was a 1954 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School. He was retired from Omar Bakery after 33 years and was a US Army Veteran, stationed in Germany. He enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.

