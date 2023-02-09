Millport-South Bloomfield - Tolby "Toby" H. Chaffin, 88, of Millport-South Bloomfield, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ohio Health Berger Hospital in Circleville, OH. He was born on July 2, 1934 to the late Albert and Ottlee (Horsley) Chaffin in Jackson County, OH. He was a 1954 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School. He was retired from Omar Bakery after 33 years and was a US Army Veteran, stationed in Germany. He enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino.
He is preceded in death by his brothers Earl, Zealand, and Eugene as well as his sisters Chloe Daphne Crosby, and Letha Hedges.
Tolby is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith A. (Shope) Chaffin; brothers Dewey (Mary) Chaffin and Eddie (Lois) Chaffin; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm with burial following at Harrison Twp. Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. Immediately after the graveside service, family and friends will meet at the VFW in South Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations be made to the Ashville Food Pantry, 20 Church Street, Ashville, OH 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Tolby Chaffin
