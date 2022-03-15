Tarlton - Tom Wiggins Sr, our beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa, friend, and neighbor passed away on March 13, 2022 after a hard and lengthy fight with complications related to Parkinson at the age of 79.
He was born on April 16, 1942 to Virgil and Virginia (Mayhew) Wiggins in Hocking County.
He worked at DuPont for 36 years.
Tom had a passion for horses. He loved barrel racing, watching Ohio State Football and golfing.
He was a gifted woodworker, creating many unique pieces of furniture.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sam Wiggins; sister-in-law, Margie Wiggins; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Murray Wiggins.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 33 years, Donna (Dresbach) Wiggins; four awesome sons, Tom Jr. (Cinda), Barry (Kathy), Charlie (Sandy) and Kelly; sister, Judy Churchheus; grandkids, Samantha, Ryan, Brandon, Ashley, Caitlyn and Toni; and great-grandkids, Quinten, Cayden, Trenton, Rylee and Declen.
The family appreciated FAIRHOPE Hospice staff for their care and support and caregivers and Charlene Riffle.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Burial will be in Tarlton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Pickaway Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Tom Wiggins